Newsvine

TruettCollins

 

About Christian Minister, and 911 dispatcher. Articles: 1 Seeds: 24 Comments: 17383 Since: Nov 2008

New Admin

Current Status: Published (4)
By TruettCollins
Mon Aug 4, 2014 3:30 PM
Discuss:

As most of you might have seen, Teri has turned over the Administrative responsibility for the Disabled Vet nation to me. I don't plan to come in gang busters and make changes to the way this nation has operated in the past. I do hope to promote this nation and make it a more active nation than in the past. This nation was originally geared toward disabled vets (obviously) but has turned more into a public discussion to which I have no objection but would like to see more threads that are geared more to the original goal of this nation but would expand that out to include not only veterans but active duty concerns and discussions.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor