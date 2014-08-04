As most of you might have seen, Teri has turned over the Administrative responsibility for the Disabled Vet nation to me. I don't plan to come in gang busters and make changes to the way this nation has operated in the past. I do hope to promote this nation and make it a more active nation than in the past. This nation was originally geared toward disabled vets (obviously) but has turned more into a public discussion to which I have no objection but would like to see more threads that are geared more to the original goal of this nation but would expand that out to include not only veterans but active duty concerns and discussions.